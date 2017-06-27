Annual Hornets Day of Service to Take Place on Thursday, June 29, with Focus on Summer Learning

June 27, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets, in partnership with Bank of America, will hold their annual all-staff Day of Service on Thursday, June 29, with events at Spectrum Center and six Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Summer Literacy Sites. This year’s Day of Service will focus on expanding access to summer learning opportunities and narrowing the achievement gap for students who need it most.

The day’s activities will begin with a 9:30 a.m. press conference at Spectrum Center featuring Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield and Bank of America Charlotte and North Carolina Market President Charles Bowman.

Following the press conference, 180 volunteers from the two organizations will form an assembly line in Spectrum Center’s main lobby to pack knapsacks with summer learning materials supporting students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. The knapsacks, which will benefit students receiving meals through CMS’ Summer Food Service Program, will include a workbook, children’s book, bookmark and writing utensils, along with active reading collateral materials for parents provided by Read Charlotte.

At the same time, an additional 120 Hornets and Bank of America volunteers will visit six CMS Summer Literacy Sites to conduct interactive read-alouds and activities designed to encourage students to read during the summer. Each of the six sites are part of the Summer Food Service Program, and each student will receive a knapsack.

“Research shows that students who don’t read over the summer lose some of their abilities and take a step back before school starts in the fall,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “Along with our partners at Bank of America, we are pleased to be able to do our part to help provide opportunities for students to continue to thrive even when school is out.”

“To help our community thrive, we have to ensure our children are reading on grade level,” said Bank of America Charlotte and North Carolina Market President Charles Bowman. “Reading is one of the greatest predictors of future success, so this effort is critical as we work together to drive economic mobility for all in Charlotte.”