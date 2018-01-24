Pelicans Edge Out Hornets Down the Stretch

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

Result

Missed opportunities in the fourth quarter cost the Hornets again as they fell to 2-2 on their current homestand with a 101-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Charlotte. Dwight Howard paced the hosts with a game-high 22 points, although it wasn’t enough to overcome the team’s cold night from behind the arc, 13 missed Charlotte free throws and some rough late-game execution.

Turning Point

After Nicolas Batum’s three-pointer cut New Orleans’ lead to 96-95 with 1:02 remaining in the game, the Hornets couldn’t take advantage of the Pelicans’ ensuing empty possession as Kemba Walker’s potential go-ahead layup drew contact, but no foul. Jrue Holiday hit a pair of free throws at the other end and New Orleans eventually made it a two-possession game in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

Hornets Player of the Game

Playing in his 1,000th career regular season game, Dwight Howard racked up game-high marks in scoring (22 points) and rebounding (16) to go along with three blocks for his 28th double-double of the year in the loss. This is Howard’s sixth-straight game with at least 15 rebounds, breaking the franchise record he set earlier this season (5; Oct. 18-27).

Pelicans Player of the Game

DeMarcus Cousins led the way for New Orleans with 16 points, a team-high 13 rebounds, five assists and a game-high five blocks in the victory. This is Cousins’ seventh-consecutive game posting a double-double, matching his longest such streak of the year (Oct. 18-30).

Game Notes

Kemba Walker finished with 20 points, five rebounds and a game-high seven assists. He also became the second player in franchise history to record 900 career three-point field goals (Dell Curry - 929)… Frank Kaminsky added 16 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench… Marvin Williams totaled 14 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the campaign. He also tallied the 800th three-pointer of his career… The Hornets connected on just 18-of-31 free-throw attempts (58.1 percent), while the Pelicans went 14-of-18 from the line (77.8 percent)… Charlotte also hit just 6-of-21 three-point shots (28.6 percent), compared to New Orleans, which knocked down 9-of-26 from long distance (34.6 percent).

Quote of the Night

“We had a chance to come out in the fourth quarter with some energy, build ourselves a lead, but we kind of came out flat when we started the second half, too. We came out a little bit flat, and they stuck running and just made more plays down the stretch.” – Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky

Next Up

The Hornets close out their season-long five-game homestand against the Atlanta Hawks starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 26 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.