NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Pacers - 3/15/17

Key Matchup vs. Indiana Pacers: Kemba Walker vs. Jeff Teague

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The Charlotte Hornets will try and make it six wins in seven meetings against the Indiana Pacers as the two teams square off for the final time this season on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Kemba Walker has continued his All-Star-level play in the second half of the season for the Hornets, averaging 26.5 points (third-best mark in the Eastern Conference), 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his last 11 games. The sixth-year veteran is also knocking down a league-high 4.1 three-pointers per game on 42.9 percent shooting from long range since the All-Star Break.

Walker will be lined up against eighth-year NBA veteran Jeff Teague, who has started all 67 games for the Pacers so far this season. Teague, an Indianapolis native, is averaging 15.1 points on 43.9 percent shooting and career-high marks in both rebounding (4.3) and assists (7.9) in his first season with Indiana. The Wake Forest alum has also recorded 14 double-doubles this year, one shy of tying his single-season career high (15; 2012-13).

With second-leading scorer Nicolas Batum not available to play against the Pacers (migraines), the Charlotte Hornets will need another huge performance from star point guard Kemba Walker in order to claim a season-series victory over Indiana on Wednesday night.

