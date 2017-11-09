Special Edition Hornets Branded NC License Plates

Download a Hornets License Plate Application (PDF) | Hornets License Plate FAQs

Charlotte Hornets fans throughout North Carolina now have the opportunity to show their loyalty to Buzz City and the return of the Hornets name by purchasing a special Hornets-branded license plate. These license plates, produced by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, will incorporate the classic Hornets logo and will allow fans the opportunity to order a regular or personalized plate.

A regular Hornets license plate application will cost $10 and a personalized plate will cost an additional $30 (total plate fee of $40). The Hornets will accept payment in the form of checks, money orders or cash, with all checks and money orders made payable to Hornets Basketball, LLC. Fans interested in purchasing a Hornets-branded license plate should send payment and a completed application to: Charlotte Hornets, Attn: Legal Affairs Dept., 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte, NC, 28202.

Those wishing to purchase a Hornets plate will need to have a current title, registration and vehicle insurance information in the state of North Carolina. Also, they will need to include their vehicle identification number, driver license number and current license plate number.