NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Wizards - 4/4/17

Key Matchup vs. Washington Wizards: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Otto Porter Jr.

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The finale of a short two-game road trip for the Charlotte Hornets will take place on Tuesday night as they get set to wrap up their season series with the Washington Wizards. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has continued his steady play for the Hornets over the last three weeks, averaging 11.0 points on 58.1 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 11 total appearances during this span. The Charlotte small forward has also grabbed 542 rebounds this season, trailing only Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Draymond Green for the highest total amongst any NBA player 6-7 or shorter.

Charlotte will need another big defensive effort from Kidd-Gilchrist as he’ll be paired up against one of the league’s most improved players this season in Otto Porter Jr. Now in his fourth NBA season out of Georgetown University, Porter Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals across a team-high-tying 77 starts this year for the Wizards. Porter Jr. has also connected on 44.0 percent of his three-point attempts this NBA campaign, which is currently the third-best mark overall in the league.

Keeping Porter Jr. contained on the perimeter will be critical to helping keep the Charlotte Hornets’ playoff hopes alive when they take on the Washington Wizards for the final time this season on Tuesday night at the Verizon Center.

Show your Hornets pride and get your hands on the latest Hornets gear featuring Jeremy Lamb at HornetsFanShop.com