NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Thunder - 4/2/17

Key Matchup vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kemba Walker vs. Russell Westbrook

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

A tough two-game road trip for the Charlotte Hornets kicks off this weekend as they head west to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Kemba Walker has continued to shine for the Hornets down the stretch, averaging 24.4 points (seventh amongst NBA point guards), 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 20 appearances since playing in his first career All-Star Game in February. The 6-1 veteran also tallied his 14th game of the year with 30-or-more points on March 31 against Denver, giving him a new single-season career high.

Leading the way for Oklahoma City is one-man wrecking crew, Russell Westbrook, who is putting together one of the most statistically impressive seasons in NBA history. Through 75 games this season, the UCLA product is averaging a league-high 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds (highest amongst NBA guards) and 10.4 assists (third-highest in NBA) for the Thunder, which has won eight of its last 11 games. Westbrook is on pace to be the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for an entire NBA season.

Withstanding the inevitable energetic barrage from Westbrook will be key for the Charlotte Hornets as they look to kick off their first game in April with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Show your Hornets pride and get your hands on the latest Hornets gear featuring Jeremy Lamb at HornetsFanShop.com