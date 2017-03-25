NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Suns - 3/26/17

Key Matchup vs. Phoenix Suns: Nicolas Batum vs. Devin Booker

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Looking for a bounce-back win, the Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the visiting Phoenix Suns for the final time this season in a rare Sunday matinee affair. Having dropped their first meeting to the Suns on March 2, 120-103, the Hornets will hope to get some continued increased scoring output from ninth-year NBA veteran Nicolas Batum. So far in March, the Frenchman is averaging 16.2 points (his highest of any month this season), 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 10 total appearances.

Charlotte will also need Batum on the defensive end to help cool off Phoenix’s red-hot Devin Booker, who became the sixth NBA player in history to score 70+ points in a game on March 24 against the Boston Celtics. Overall this season, Booker is averaging a team-high 21.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Suns, who are currently riding a seven-game losing streak heading into Charlotte.

Bringing Booker back down to earth and locking down the rest of the fast-paced Phoenix wing players will be key for the Charlotte Hornets if they want to tally a crucial victory against the Suns on Sunday afternoon at Spectrum Center.

