NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Raptors - 3/29/17

Key Matchup vs. Toronto Raptors: Nicolas Batum vs. DeMar DeRozan

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

A tough road game in the second half of a back-to-back set lies in store for the Charlotte Hornets as they head north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Shooting guard Nicolas Batum will look to bounce back from a rough outing in Charlotte’s 118-108 home loss to Milwaukee on March 28 as he finished with just five points and four assists in 29 minutes. Overall this month, the Frenchman is averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and is also tied for seventh overall amongst NBA guards in double-doubles this season (15).

With their three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry currently sidelined (wrist), the Raptors will continue to lean on the red-hot veteran DeMar DeRozan. Currently the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer overall this season (career-high 27.2 points per game), the University of Southern California product is putting up 26.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 17 total appearances since Toronto lost Lowry during the All-Star Break.

The Raptors enter this contest riding a six-game winning streak, meaning the Charlotte Hornets will need to be super-attentive defensively to DeMar DeRozan if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on Wednesday night at the Air Canada Centre.

