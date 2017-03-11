NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Pelicans - 3/11/17

Key Matchup vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Marvin Williams vs. Anthony Davis

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The Charlotte Hornets will try and make it four wins in five appearances as they take their home floor for the second time in two nights and play host to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. Much like last season, power forward Marvin Williams has really stepped up for the Hornets since the All-Star Break, putting up 13.1 points on 51.4 percent shooting, (41.2 percent from three-point range), 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his last nine appearances. Williams is also coming off an outstanding performance against Orlando on March 10, tallying 12 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and a career-high-tying seven assists in the team’s 40-point win.

Williams will no doubt have his hands full guarding one of the league’s best big men in Anthony Davis, who is coming off a fourth-consecutive NBA All-Star appearance. The top overall pick from the 2012 Draft is currently ranked fourth in the league in scoring (27.8 points), seventh in rebounding (11.6), second in blocks (2.30) and 10th in double-doubles (38). Davis also registered 38 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in New Orleans’ 121-116 overtime win over the Hornets earlier this season on Nov. 19.

With Davis now playing alongside the Pelicans’ newly-acquired All-NBA center, DeMarcus Cousins, the Hornets will surely need some big defensive performances in the post if they want to pick up a third-straight home win against New Orleans on Saturday night at Spectrum Center.

