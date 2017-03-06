NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Pacers - 3/6/17

Key Matchup vs. Indiana Pacers: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Paul George

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

After a season-long seven-game road stretch, the Charlotte Hornets are back in town and looking for their third victory in four outings as they’ll take on the visiting Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has turned things up a notch for the Hornets ever since the All-Star Break, currently putting up 7.2 points and team-high marks in both rebounding (8.0) and steals (2.3) over his last six games. The Charlotte small forward’s steals average in the second half of the season is currently ranked eighth in the NBA as well (mini. five games played).

Kidd-Gilchrist will be tasked with stopping Indiana’s three-time All-NBA honoree in Paul George, who has also been named an All-Star in each of his last four full seasons. Taken 10th overall in 2010 out of Fresno State, George is averaging a team-high 21.9 points to go along with marks of 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year. The 6’9” forward is also coming off a 34-point performance on March 5 in Atlanta, matching his second-highest scoring output of the season.

Containing George on the defensive end will be crucial for the Charlotte Hornets if they want to pick up a second-straight win and pull ahead of the Indiana Pacers in the season series on Monday night at Spectrum Center.

