NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Wizards - 3/18/17

Key Matchup vs. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Lamb vs. Bojan Bogdanovic

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The Charlotte Hornets will look to end a three-game skid as they take on the visiting Washington Wizards on Saturday night for the third time this season. With Nicolas Batum possibly being eased back into the rotation following a two-game absence (migraines), Jeremy Lamb could once again find himself getting a lot of run at shooting guard for the Hornets. In his previous 10 outings, the University of Connecticut product has averaged 11.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hornets.

Washington has gotten a nice spark in recent weeks from reserve Bojan Bogdanovic, who made his way to the Wizards following a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 22. The Croatian national is averaging 15.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting while also knocking down 46.3 percent of his three-point attempts and managing a 94.1 percent mark from the free-throw line in 13 games for Washington. Bogdanovic has also averaged 19.5 points in four games against Charlotte already this season.

Locking down the sharp-shooting Bogdanovic will definitely be a priority for the Charlotte Hornets as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak to the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Spectrum Center.

