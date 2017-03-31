NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Nuggets - 3/31/17

Key Matchup vs. Denver Nuggets: Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Jokic

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Another important home game for the Charlotte Hornets is set to unfold as they’ll take on the Denver Nuggets for the second and final time this season on Friday night. Cody Zeller will look to rebound from a foul-plagued outing against Toronto on March 29 as he finished with just six boards and four assists in the Charlotte victory. Overall this month, the former Indiana Hoosier is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and team-high marks in both steals (1.7) and blocks (0.7) across 15 total appearances for the Hornets.

Zeller will be paired up against Denver’s do-it-all big man Nikola Jokic, who continues to turn heads in his sophomore NBA season. Taken in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old Serbian is putting up 16.5 points on 58.4 percent shooting and team-best averages in both rebounds (11.6) and assists (6.0) in 16 outings since the All-Star Break. Jokic also racked up 31 points on 13-of-15 shooting, 14 rebounds and four assists in Denver’s 112-102 home loss to Charlotte on March 4.

Limiting Jokic’s dynamic abilities will be a necessity for the Charlotte Hornets as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

