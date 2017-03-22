NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Magic - 3/22/17

Key Matchup vs. Orlando Magic: Marvin Williams vs. Aaron Gordon

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The Charlotte Hornets have their sights set on a third-straight overall victory as they hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic for the final time this season on Wednesday night. Power forward Marvin Williams has put together an impressive run in the last month for Charlotte, averaging 13.6 points on 51.1 percent shooting and team-high marks in both rebounding (9.1) and blocks (1.1) over his last 14 games. Williams also racked up 12 points to go along with career-high-tying totals in rebounds (18) and assists (7) in the team’s 121-81 home win over Orlando on March 10.

Williams will be tasked with stopping the explosive and athletic Aaron Gordon, who has also been rolling for the Magic since the All-Star Break. Now in his third season out of Arizona, Gordon is averaging 15.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting and 5.4 rebounds across 13 games in the second half of the season. The 6-9 forward also dropped a team-high 20 points in Orlando’s 40-point loss to Charlotte earlier this month.

Matching the physicality of Gordon and the rest of the Orlando frontcourt will be key for the Charlotte Hornets as they look to tally a seventh-straight win against the Magic on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

