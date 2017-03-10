NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Magic - 3/10/17

Key Matchup vs. Orlando Magic: Cody Zeller vs. Bismack Biyombo

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The Charlotte Hornets will try to get back in the win column as they kick off a three-game homestand on Friday night against the visiting Orlando Magic. After making just one appearance for the Hornets over a 14-game stretch from Jan. 25-Feb. 26 because of a quadriceps injury, Cody Zeller looks to be back to his old self for Charlotte. The fourth-year center has averaged 8.8 points on 48.7 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 offensive boards and 2.0 assists over his last five outings (three starts).

With Orlando seven-footer Nikola Vucevic potentially looking at a fourth-consecutive absence (sore right Achilles), Zeller could be lined up against former-Hornet teammate Bismack Biyombo at the starting center position. Now in his sixth NBA season out of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Biyombo has mustered 7.1 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 26 total starts in his first year with the Magic.

With the Charlotte Hornets holding an 11-26 record this season when getting outrebounded by their opponents, bringing high-level physicality and winning the battle on the glass will be critical if they want to snag a sixth-straight win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

