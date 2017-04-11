NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Hawks - 4/11/17

Key Matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks: Marvin Williams vs. Paul Millsap

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

A pair of former teammates are scheduled to square off on Tuesday night as the Charlotte Hornets wrap up their 2016-17 campaign on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Marvin Williams will be looking to finish off a strong second half of the season, having averaged 11.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting, a team-high 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25 games since the All-Star Break. Now in his 12th NBA season, Williams has also posted overall averages of 11.2 points and career-best marks in both rebounding (6.6) and free-throw percentage (87.2 percent) this year for the Hornets.

Posted up at power forward for the Hawks is four-time NBA All-Star, Paul Millsap, who is looking healthy for Atlanta after missing eight games in late March because of left knee synovitis. A teammate of Williams’ on the Utah Jazz during the 2012-13 season, Millsap is averaging 20.7 points on 42.5 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in three total appearances since returning from his nearly two-week-long absence.

Marvin Williams’ ability to contain the versatile Paul Millsap could be a key factor in whether or not the Charlotte Hornets can end their season with a road win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at Philips Arena.

