NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Hawks - 3/20/17

Key Matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks: Cody Zeller vs. Dwight Howard

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The third showdown of the season between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks could come down to a battle of big men when these teams collide at Spectrum Center on Monday night. Cody Zeller is coming off one of his best performances of the season on March 18, tallying a game-high-tying 19 points, five rebounds, a season-high four steals and two blocks in a win over Washington. Since returning to Charlotte’s starting lineup on March 4 after missing nearly a month with a quad injury, the former Indiana Hoosier is averaging 10.1 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks across eight appearances.

Zeller will be posted up against one of the best centers of this generation in eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard, who is thriving in his first season with his hometown Atlanta Hawks. Also a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year from 2009-11, Howard is averaging 12.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25 outings since Jan. 20, racking up double-digit rebounds in all but two of these contests. Overall this year, Howard is ranked tied for fourth in the NBA in rebounding (12.8) and third in field-goal percentage (63.7 percent).

Another big showing by Cody Zeller, particularly on the defensive and rebounding fronts, could be just what the Charlotte Hornets need to tally a third-consecutive victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Show your Hornets pride and get your hands on the latest Hornets gear featuring Jeremy Lamb at HornetsFanShop.com