NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Bulls - 3/13/17

Key Matchup vs. Chicago Bulls: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Jimmy Butler

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The Charlotte Hornets will try and close out their three-game homestand with a season-series-clinching victory as they take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has maintained his high-level defensive presence for the Hornets since the All-Star Break, currently averaging 7.8 points, 7.6 rebounds (2.3 offensive) and a team-high 1.8 steals over his last 10 outings. The University of Kentucky product is also ranked fourth overall this season in rebounding (7.5) and first in total offensive rebounds accumulated (134) amongst NBA small forwards.

Kidd-Gilchrist will need to bring everything he has against three-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls. Also a three-time reigning NBA All-Defensive Second Team honoree, Butler is averaging career-high marks in scoring (23.4 points), rebounding (6.2), assists (5.1) and steals (1.9) this season for the Bulls. The sixth-year veteran also dropped 52 points in a win over Charlotte on Jan. 2, currently the second-highest single-game scoring performance of his NBA career.

Containing Butler on both ends of the floor will be crucial for the Charlotte Hornets as they look to pick up an important victory against the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Spectrum Center.

