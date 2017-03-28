NBA2K Hornets Preview vs Bucks - 3/28/17

Key Matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Marvin Williams vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

A huge game with potential playoff implications will take place on Tuesday night as the Charlotte Hornets get set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second of three meetings this season. Marvin Williams has come alive in the month of March for Charlotte, posting averages of 13.6 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 13 total appearances. Williams’ rebounding output during this span is also the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference amongst NBA forwards with at least 10 games played (LeBron James - 10.5).

Charlotte will need its 12th-year veteran in a big way in order to stop reigning All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is putting up career highs in every major statistical category for Milwaukee this year. A lengthy, explosively athletic 22-year-old forward from Athens, Greece, the 6-11 Antetokounmpo is currently the only player in the NBA leading his team in scoring (23.1 points), rebounding (8.5), assists (5.4), steals (1.7) and blocks (1.9) this season.

Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three season series with Milwaukee, the Charlotte Hornets will need to limit the playmaking abilities of Giannis Antetokounmpo if they want to pick up a win and playoff tiebreaker against the Bucks on Tuesday night at Spectrum Center.

