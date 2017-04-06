Upcoming Mobile Fan Shop Events
The Hornets Mobile Fan Shop will be visiting several different locations throughout the Charlotte Area over the course of the 2017-18 Season! With great deals on the latest Hornets gear, it’s truly the place to buy for all your apparel needs. With stops all over the Charlotte area, you don’t have to leave your neighborhood to find authentic Hornets merchandise straight from the Fan Shop. Check this page or follow the Hornets on social media for location updates, special offers and more!
OCTOBER 5
Corner of Trade and Tryon
11:30 AM - 1 PM
OCTOBER 7
Triple C Brewing
2900 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
OCTOBER 14
Sugar Creek Brewing
215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
OCTOBER 19
Corner of Trade and Tryon
11:30 AM - 1 PM