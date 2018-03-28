Statement From Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan

March 28, 2018 – The following statement was released by Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan regarding Kemba Walker becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer:

“I’m really happy for Kemba. Becoming a franchise’s all-time leading scorer is a big accomplishment and it’s a testament to his hard work, dedication and passion for the game of basketball. He exemplifies what it means to be a Hornet. His effort, leadership and commitment to our team and the City of Charlotte is second to none. I’m proud to have him on our team. Congratulations, Kemba!”