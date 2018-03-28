Statement From Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan

Posted: Mar 28, 2018

March 28, 2018 – The following statement was released by Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan regarding Kemba Walker becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer:

“I’m really happy for Kemba. Becoming a franchise’s all-time leading scorer is a big accomplishment and it’s a testament to his hard work, dedication and passion for the game of basketball. He exemplifies what it means to be a Hornet. His effort, leadership and commitment to our team and the City of Charlotte is second to none. I’m proud to have him on our team. Congratulations, Kemba!”

Tags
Walker, Kemba, Hornets, michael jordan

Related Content

Walker, Kemba

Hornets

michael jordan