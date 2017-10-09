Michael Jordan Donates $7 Million for Novant Health Facilities

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

A long-standing partner with the Charlotte Hornets organization, Novant Health has officially received a $7 million donation on behalf of the team’s Owner and Chairman, Michael Jordan. This gift – one of the largest ever made by Jordan – will fund two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, which are expected to open in late 2020. These facilities will aim to target at-risk and unserved communities in the area.

“I am proud to partner with Novant Health to bring critical health services to underserved areas of Charlotte and the thousands of North Carolinians with limited access to health care,” said Jordan. “Through my years of working with Novant Health, I have been impressed with their approach and their commitment to the community. It is my hope that these clinics will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve.”

According to recent census data, more than 100,000 Charlotte residents do not have health insurance. Those in underserved communities face particular challenging circumstances including difficulties accessing preventative and primary and mental health services and a lack of comprehensive approach to health care.

Within the first five years, the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics are expected to care for 35,000 children and adults who currently lack access to primary or preventative care or who also use the emergency room for non-urgent medical needs. These clinics could also decrease emergency room utilization by 68 percent and hospitalization by 37 percent for target residents in addition to providing improved patient care, better community wellness and reduced costs in medical care.

“As a longtime partner, we are thrilled that Michael Jordan continues to support Novant Health and our mission to improve the health of our communities, one person at a time,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “This gift will transform the lives of thousands of families and children living in poverty-stricken communities. We are thankful to Michael for his generosity. The gift will remove barriers to high-quality health care in some of the most vulnerable communities.”

Along with education, commitment to military and the fight against hunger, wellness is one of the four major community pillars the Charlotte Hornets organization focuses on bringing positive and lasting change to. Through this donation, Michael Jordan and Novant Health are continuing to invest in the health of Charlotte and supporting the ongoing efforts of the larger community to provide quality affordable health care to all local residents.