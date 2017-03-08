Miami Handles Hornets Late

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

A back-and-forth game all night long ultimately came down to a couple of missed opportunities for the Charlotte Hornets as they fell to the Heat, 108-101, on Wednesday, March 8 in Miami. Despite a 33-point outing from Kemba Walker, the Hornets couldn’t overcome some shaky bench play and a pair of injuries to rotational players Nicolas Batum (foot) and Johnny O’Bryant (ankle), both of whom missed crucial stretches of the game for Charlotte. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hornets and also narrowed the season series with Miami to a 2-1 margin.

Turning Point

After the Hornets cut Miami’s lead to 102-98 with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Heat burned nearly a minute of game clock with back-to-back offensive rebounds and a Dion Waiters three-pointer on the other end to retake a seven-point lead. Charlotte got the deficit back down to four points with 35.2 seconds left on the clock and had a chance to make it a one-possession game a few moments later after Kemba Walker picked off a Miami pass at center court. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Walker’s transition layup attempt rolled just off the rim and was gobbled up by Goran Dragic, sealing the win for the Heat.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker finished with a game-high 33 points (5-of-11 from three-point range) and four rebounds in the loss. Walker, who tied his single-season career high with 182 made three-pointers, has also now scored 25-or-more points in a career-high-tying six-consecutive games (last time: Jan 3-14, 2015).

Heat Player of the Game

Goran Dragic racked up 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting (9-of-9 from the free-throw line), six rebounds, and a game-high 10 assists in the Miami victory. This is the fifth double-double of the season for the Slovenian point guard and his first since Jan. 27 vs. Chicago.

Game Notes

Nicolas Batum tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a season-high-tying four steals… Marvin Williams totaled 14 points, a team-high 12 rebounds and a season-high-tying three blocks for the 50th double-double of his NBA career… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist chipped in 12 points and five rebounds… Johnny O’Bryant left the game in the second quarter and did not return for the Hornets (ankle)… Miami won the rebounding battle, 46-39, which included a 13-6 advantage in offensive boards… Miami outscored the Hornets in second-chance points (16-7) and in fast-break points (12-4)… The Heat also connected on 17-of-41 three-point attempts (41.5 percent) while the Hornets hit just 7-of-21 shots from long distance (33.3 percent)… Miami’s bench outscored Charlotte’s reserves, 38-18.

Quote of the Night

“We didn’t run down the rebound [at the end of the game]. I think there was like 54 [seconds] on the clock. We would have had the ball with two timeouts and we had guys leaking out. Ball goes right to [Miami] and then they run the clock down and [Dion] Waiters hits the tough three, which was the biggest play of the game. That’s just inexcusable.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford.

Quote of the Night



“We didn’t run down the rebound [at the end of the game]. I think there was like 54 [seconds] on the clock. We would have had the ball with two timeouts and we had guys leaking out. Ball goes right to [Miami] and then they run the clock down and [Dion] Waiters hits the tough three, which was the biggest play of the game. That’s just inexcusable.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford.





Next Up

The Hornets will kick off a three-game homestand against the Orlando Magic starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.