Knicks Down Hornets After 3rd-Quarter Dominance

Result

A relatively close game at the break got away quickly from the Hornets shortly after halftime as they fell to the Knicks, 124-101, on Saturday, March 17 in New York, NY. Despite another double-double from center Dwight Howard, a 25-point differential in the third quarter essentially closed the door on the Hornets as they dropped their fourth-consecutive appearance at Madison Square Garden.

Turning Point

Leading by seven through the opening two quarters, the Knicks absolutely controlled the third after connecting on 15-of-25 field-goal attempts (60.0 percent) and outscoring the Hornets, 42-17, in the frame. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter combined for 20 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half as the Knicks cruised to just their second win in their last 19 outings.

Hornets Player of the Game

Rookie Dwayne Bacon finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, a team-high three assists and a game-high-tying two steals in the loss. This is now the second-highest scoring performance of Bacon’s NBA tenure, trailing only a career-high 18-point game in San Antonio on Nov. 3.

Knicks Player of the Game

Tim Hardaway Jr. totaled 25 points (4-of-6 from three-point range), three rebounds and three assists in the victory. The former Michigan Wolverine has now eclipsed the 25-point barrier in three of his last five appearances for the Knicks.

Game Notes

Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. He now has 43 double-doubles on the year, one away from tying Anthony Mason (1996-97) for the fourth-highest single-season total in franchise history… Marvin Williams racked up 10 points and seven rebounds… Kemba Walker also scored 10 points to go along with a pair of assists… Frank Kaminsky and Malik Monk both chipped in 12 points off the bench… Nicolas Batum left the game in the third quarter and did not return (sore left Achilles tendon)… Cody Zeller sat out his fourth-straight game for Charlotte (left knee soreness)… New York shot 12-of-26 from three-point range (46.2 percent), while the Hornets were just 9-of-33 from beyond the arc (27.3 percent)… Charlotte was outscored in the paint, 56-34… The Hornets trailed by 38 points during the game, their largest deficit at any point this season.

Quote of the Night

“The start of the third, we got outside of ourselves and we used so many timeouts in the first half, we only had one left. It just got away from us and [New York] was very good. They amped the pressure up defensively. More into the ball, more into the passing lanes. They had a lot to do with it, too.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

