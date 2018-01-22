Key Matchup vs. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Williams vs. Zach Randolph

The Hornets will look to rebound from a tough, last-second loss to the Miami Heat this past Saturday as they wrap up their season series with the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening.

Marvin Williams is in the midst of his best month of the season with averages of 11.9 points on 57.9 percent shooting (56.8 percent from three-point range), 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across eight January outings. The second overall pick in 2005 also recently knocked down at least three three-point field goals in a career-high four-straight games from Jan. 12-17 (14-of-22 overall; 63.6 percent).

Williams will be tasked with guarding another experienced veteran in Zach Randolph, who is in his first season with the Kings following an eight-year tenure in Memphis. Sacramento's leading scorer (14.5 points) and rebounder (6.8), the 36-year-old Randolph ranks third amongst active NBA players in career double-doubles (485) behind only Dwight Howard (692) and Pau Gasol (524).

With nearly 30 combined years of NBA experience between them, this matchup of seemingly ageless power forwards could certainly have an old-school, physical feel to it. Williams has the edge over Randolph when it comes to range shooting and should look to take advantage by moving him away from the basket as much as possible.