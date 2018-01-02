Key Matchup vs. Sacramento Kings: Jeremy Lamb vs. Buddy Hield

A pair of the NBA’s most prolific bench scorers will go head to head on Tuesday night when the Charlotte Hornets continue their road trip against the hometown Sacramento Kings.

Jeremy Lamb’s sixth season in the league continues to be his best as he’s currently averaging career-high marks in scoring (14.4 points), rebounding (4.7), assists (2.5) and steals (0.8) for the Hornets. The UConn product has also been showcasing his versatility through Charlotte’s first two games of their current road trip with marks of 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block per outing.

The Hornets shooting guard will likely be matched up in the second unit with Buddy Hield, who has thrived since arriving in Sacramento last February as part of the DeMarcus Cousins trade. The sixth overall pick by New Orleans in 2016, Hield ranks sixth in the NBA in bench scoring this season (12.8 points; mini. 20 games) and seventh overall in three-point percentage amongst qualified players (45.1 percent).

A highly-regarded, long-distance scoring threat coming out of Oklahoma University two years ago, Hield seems to have finally found his shot thanks to a change of scenery. Lamb and the rest of the Charlotte reserves will need to be attentive to him on the defensive end when the two sides collide at Golden 1 Center.