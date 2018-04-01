Key Matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Nicolas Batum vs. JJ Redick

Another afternoon start in the second half of a back-to-back set is on deck for the Charlotte Hornets today as they play host to the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers for an Easter Sunday matinee.

A recent Achilles issue has slowed down Nicolas Batum over the last couple of weeks following his best month of play this season. Since the All-Star Break though, he’s averaging 10.9 points on 42.2 percent shooting and sits first in assists (7.7), second in rebounding (6.3) and sixth in steals (1.25) amongst NBA shooting guards during this stretch (minimum 15 games played).

Batum’s backcourt pairing will be with Philadelphia’s JJ Redick, a veteran that’s showed no signs of letting up even in his 12th professional season. Redick is currently averaging a career-high 16.6 points, while ranking tied for sixth amongst NBA two-guards in three-point shooting (40.9 percent) and sixth overall in free-throw conversion rate (90.5 percent) this season.

Redick is an underrated defender (102.1 rating), although Batum has racked up some nice numbers in his two previous appearances against Philadelphia (13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists). With center Joel Embiid out indefinitely (orbital bone fracture/concussion), look for the 76ers to utilize Redick and their other wings in a big way in the season-series finale against the Hornets.