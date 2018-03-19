Key Matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Dwight Howard vs. Joel Embiid

A third meeting in as many weeks with the Philadelphia 76ers awaits the short-handed Hornets tonight as they’ll attempt to bounce back from a rough defensive outing two days ago at Madison Square Garden.

Having played all 70 games on the schedule thus far, 32-year-old Dwight Howard is adding another remarkable season to his Hall-of-Fame career. Right now, he ranks fourth in the NBA in both rebounding (12.1) and double-doubles (43) and recently put up a monstrous outing against Philadelphia after finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks on March 6.

Howard will be going against one of the NBA’s best in Joel Embiid, who is coming off the first All-Star Game start by a 76ers player in nine seasons. The Cameroon native is also currently on pace to be the first player 23 years old or younger since Tim Duncan in 1999-00 to average at least 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal for an entire NBA season.

While Philadelphia has come away victorious in the first two meetings of the campaign, Howard might have gotten the better of Embiid in their individual matchup two weeks ago at Spectrum Center. The Hornets big man was baited into foul trouble the last time in Philadelphia though, and will need to be disciplined on both ends of the floor if the visitors want any chance of a win.