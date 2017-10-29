Key Matchup vs. Orlando Magic: Marvin Williams vs. Aaron Gordon

The finale of a three-game homestand will feature the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against one of the NBA’s surprise teams this season when the division-rival Orlando Magic come to town on Sunday evening.

With marks of 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and a team-high-tying 1.0 steal per game, forward Marvin Williams has gotten off to a relatively slow start this season for the Hornets. The 13th-year veteran will look to get back on track against a Magic team he posted averages of 8.0 points on 44.0 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four outings against in the 2016-17 campaign.

Defensively, Williams will be called upon to guard the red-hot Aaron Gordon, who currently leads Orlando in both scoring (23.7 points) and rebounding (9.7). The fourth overall pick in 2013, Gordon tallied a career-high 41 points against Brooklyn last Wednesday, which was just the third 40-point performance by a Magic player in the last four seasons.

Orlando currently boasts the league’s second-best offense (112.8 points per 100 possessions), after finishing 29th in this category one year ago (101.2). While Gordon hasn’t been known for being a super-prolific scorer in the past, the Hornets’ fourth-ranked defense will need to be mindful of the Arizona product’s rapid improvements.