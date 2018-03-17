Key Matchup vs. New York Knicks: Malik Monk vs. Trey Burke

A third win in four outings is on the line for the Charlotte Hornets as their road trip continues at Madison Square Garden tonight against the hometown New York Knicks.

Rookie Malik Monk has shown gradual improvements since taking over as Charlotte’s backup point guard following Michael Carter-Williams’ recent season-ending shoulder surgery. He’s averaging 7.2 points and 1.6 assists over his last five games and notably erupted for 18 points (15 in the second quarter) in New York back on Nov. 7 earlier this season.

A work in progress with regards to defense, Monk will have his hands full with the resurgent Trey Burke, who is back in the NBA after starting the year in the G League. The ninth overall pick in 2013, Burke is averaging 10.4 points (career-high 51.5 percent shooting) and 3.5 assists in 23 games since being recalled from the Westchester Knicks on January 14.

Having lost all but one of their last 17 games, New York’s season has fizzled out since losing All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis to a torn ACL in mid-February. The bright side for the Knicks is that it’s allowed players like Burke to take full advantage of increased opportunities, something Monk and the Hornets will need to be extremely attentive towards.