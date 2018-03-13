Key Matchup vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Frank Kaminsky vs. Nikola Mirotić

A 10-day road trip for the Charlotte Hornets gets underway tonight as they'll look to take down the Pelicans and snap a five-game losing streak at the Smoothie King Center.

After coming up empty in the scoring column against Brooklyn last Thursday night, Hornets reserve forward Frank Kaminsky bounced back with a solid 16-point outing against Phoenix two days later. In 10 games since the All-Star Break, the third-year pro is averaging 12.8 points while shooting efficiently from both the field (42.9 percent) and three-point range (55.9 percent).

Kaminsky will be tasked with guarding recently-acquired Pelican, Nikola Mirotić, who is thriving this year despite missing the first 23 games of the season. The Montenegro native currently leads all NBA power forwards in three-pointers (career-high 2.6) to go along with personal bests in scoring (15.9 points), rebounding (7.0) and assists (1.5) as well.

Mirotić has seen his numbers fluctuate here and there since arriving in New Orleans in mid-February, although Anthony Davis' stellar play has helped open things up tremendously. Kaminsky will need to be attentive to the Pelicans big man setting up his trademark corner threes if the Hornets want to better their chances at picking up a second-straight victory.