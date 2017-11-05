Key Matchup vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jeremy Lamb vs. Jimmy Butler

The Charlotte Hornets will try and make it four-straight wins at Target Center on Sunday night when they continue their road trip against the hometown Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jeremy Lamb has shined in the absence of Nicolas Batum (elbow) with marks of 18.1 points on 47.9 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds (third amongst NBA SG) and 3.1 assists through the team’s first nine games. After knocking down just 1-of-13 shots from three-point range in his first three outings this season (7.7 percent), Lamb has since gone a staggering 14-of-20 from long distance (70.0 percent).

The UConn product will be matching up against three-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who is in his first season with the Timberwolves following a draft-day trade. The versatile seventh-year veteran and New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins are the only players in the league right now averaging at least 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Lamb’s scoring output has been extremely consistent this season (15+ points in every game so far), but he’ll have his work cut out for him going against the three-time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree. Staying disciplined on offense and being physical on defense against Butler will be imperative for the Charlotte Hornets in getting a bounce-back victory.