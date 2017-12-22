Key Matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Marvin Williams vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

A home-and-home set featuring the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks gets underway on Friday night at the BMO Bradley Center with the third meeting of the season between the two sides.

Marvin Williams has been a reliable source of all-around production for the Hornets this month, posting averages of 10.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 11 total appearances. Not only has the 31-year-old veteran quietly been the team’s biggest three-point threat lately, but he also ranks third in long-distance conversion rate amongst all NBA power forwards this season (career-high 43.0 percent).

Williams will be relied on heavily to disrupt MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is now in his fifth NBA season with Milwaukee. The Greek Freak has been outstanding this campaign, ranking second in the league in scoring (career-high 29.7 points) and tied for eighth in rebounding (10.6), while sitting third in assists (4.6), first in steals (1.86) and four in blocks (1.46) amongst all power forwards.

Having just turned 23 years old, Antetokounmpo has solidified himself as one of the most versatile, athletic and overall unique young players in the NBA. He leads the league in points in the paint (18.1) and fast-break scoring (5.1), meaning Williams and the Charlotte frontcourt will need to be on their toes defensively around the basket.