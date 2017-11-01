Key Matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Frank Kaminsky vs. Mirza Teletovic

The Charlotte Hornets will look to even the season series against the Milwaukee Bucks when the two teams face off for the second time in nine days on Wednesday night.

Frank Kaminsky has looked sharp in his third NBA season, posting averages of 15.2 points on 50.9 percent shooting (45.0 percent from three-point range), 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last five outings. Amongst all NBA players with at least five games off the bench this season, Kaminsky ranks tied for eighth in the league in scoring (13.3 points).

The Wisconsin product will likely be matched up in the second unit with Milwaukee’s 32-year-old veteran reserve Mirza Teletovic. The Bosnia and Herzegovina National Team member has had Charlotte’s number in recent years with averages of 10.8 points on 36.4 percent shooting from three-point range in six meetings since the 2014-15 campaign. Overall this season, he’s hit 13-of-31 shots from long range (41.9 percent).

Teletovic posted a season-high 15 points against Charlotte last Monday night, all of which came via the three-point shot. The Hornets will need Kaminsky and the rest of the bench to be more attentive to the rangy 6-9 forward in their second showdown with the Bucks this season.