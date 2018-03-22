Key Matchup vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Williams vs. JaMychal Green

The Hornets are back at home tonight following a long five-game road trip as they’ll look to tally a fifth win in six meetings with the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Although Marvin Williams has struggled in his last two outings, he had compiled a solid four-game stretch from March 10-17 in which he averaged 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 24.3 minutes of action. The UNC product also leads the team in defensive rating this season amongst players with at least 50 appearances as well (105.4).

The Charlotte veteran will be assigned to fourth-year NBA big man, JaMychal Green, who has been a relatively bright spot for a struggling Grizzlies team this season. A consistent double-double threat, Green ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounding for power forwards (8.3) and recently tallied 14 points and a season-high-tying 16 boards at Brooklyn on March 19.

Green is a physical post presence and gets a solid chunk of his scoring via second-chance points (2.4 PPG and 2.7 ORPG). With Dwight Howard suspended for tonight’s game (technical foul accumulation), the Hornets will need Williams and the rest of their frontcourt to pick up the slack in his absence.