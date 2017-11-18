Key Matchup vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Jeremy Lamb vs. Lou Williams

The Charlotte Hornets will look to put an end to their six-game slide on Saturday night when they take on the equally-struggling Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of a back-to-back set.

With Nicolas Batum having returned to the starting lineup, shooting guard Jeremy Lamb has averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over 22.8 minutes in his last two outings as a reserve. The UConn product is also currently one of just four NBA players averaging at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in fewer than 30.0 minutes per game (Joel Embiid, Nikola Vucevic, Tyreke Evans).

Behind five-time All-Star Blake Griffin, second-leading scorer Lou Williams is Los Angeles’ biggest offensive threat. The 2015 Sixth Man of the Year, Williams ranks second in the league in reserve scoring (17.2 PPG; minimum 10 GP) to go along with averages of 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his first season with the Clippers.

Williams is also putting up a career-high-tying 2.0 three-point field goals per game on 35.4 percent shooting and has a knack for scoring in a variety of ways. Lamb will need to be mindful of Williams’ offensive versatility in the second unit while using his size and length to make things difficult on the 31-year-old veteran.