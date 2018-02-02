Key Matchup vs. Indiana Pacers: Dwight Howard vs. Domantas Sabonis

The second meeting in four days between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers gets underway tonight at Spectrum Center as the hosts look to even things up following a tough finish in Indianapolis on Monday evening.

Look for Dwight Howard to have a big role in this game once again as his averages of 18.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks over his last 10 outings have fueled a season-long double-double streak (Jan. 13-31). Overall, the 14-year veteran is the only active player in the league putting up at least 15.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per appearance this year.

Defensively, Charlotte will need to do a better job of guarding sophomore sensation, Domantas Sabonis, who has thrived since coming from Oklahoma City in the Paul George trade last summer. The son of Hall-of-Famer Arvydas Sabonis, the former Gonzaga Bulldog ranks eighth amongst second-year players in scoring (12.5 points), second in rebounding (8.4) and 10th amongst all NBA centers in assists (2.1) this season.

Indiana's starting center Myles Turner is questionable going into tonight's game (sore knee), which means his potential absence would move Sabonis into the starting lineup. The Lithuanian National Team member is capable of spreading the floor on offense and Howard will need to be ready to chase him outside the paint when necessary.