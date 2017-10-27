Key Matchup vs. Houston Rockets: Jeremy Lamb vs. Eric Gordon

Two teams both dealing with significant injuries will go head to head on Friday night when the Charlotte Hornets welcome the visiting Houston Rockets to town.

With Nicolas Batum still sidelined because of a torn left UCL, Jeremy Lamb continues to fill in nicely for the Frenchman as Charlotte’s starting two-guard this season. The sixth-year veteran is tied for second on the team in scoring (15.8 points) to go along with 5.0 rebounds (T-11th amongst NBA shooting guards) and 2.5 assists per game.

Opposite Lamb will be the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Eric Gordon, who has also been thrust into Houston’s starting lineup following Chris Paul’s injury. The seventh overall pick in 2008 had the fourth-most three-point field goals in the league last season (246 on 37.2 percent shooting), although is just 15-of-56 from behind the arc this year (26.8 percent).

Gordon currently leads the NBA in long-distance attempts, 31 of which have come in his last two outings. With their sights set on a third-straight home win, look for Lamb and the Hornets’ second-ranked defense to try and force Gordon and the other Houston wings to settle for long, contested shots.