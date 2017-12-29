Key Matchup vs. Golden State Warriors: Marvin Williams vs. Draymond Green

The Hornets kick off a crucial four-game road trip on Friday night as they’ll wrap up their season series with the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in Oakland, CA.

Charlotte’s 13th-year veteran, Marvin Williams, continues to provide the team with a steady, productive presence in the starting lineup. The 6-9 power forward is putting up 10.2 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 5.8 rebounds over his last six games while ranking fifth overall in three-point percentage amongst all NBA players at his position this season (career-high 42.1 percent).

Williams will be responsible for not only guarding, but producing offensively against the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year in Draymond Green. The Michigan State product has become an extremely versatile threat and is one of just two NBA players currently averaging at least 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game (LeBron James).

While Green missed the first meeting of the season with Charlotte on Dec. 6 (shoulder), it sounds like he will be ready to go against the Hornets this time around. Whether it’s minimizing his scoring, rebounding, passing or defensive play-making, Williams needs to do everything in his power to try and lessen Green’s all-around impact in tonight’s game at Oracle Arena.