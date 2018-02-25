Key Matchup vs. Detroit Pistons: Marvin Williams vs. Blake Griffin

The Hornets will try to stretch their winning streak to four games and claim a potentially-pivotal season series on Sunday afternoon when they play host to the Detroit Pistons.

The All-Star Break seems to have brought some much-needed life to the Hornets, particularly with regards to veteran Marvin Williams. The Charlotte forward has notched 13.0 points per game and converted 7-of-12 long-distance attempts in his last two appearances and also totaled a season-high 21 points and career-high-tying five three-pointers in Detroit on Jan. 15.

Williams will be tasked with guarding the recently-acquired Blake Griffin, who joined the Pistons last month following a blockbuster trade. The five-time NBA All Star is averaging 20.0 points on just 38.9 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in his last nine appearances for a Detroit team that has dropped four of its last five outings.

The price to get Griffin to the Pistons came at the expense of losing a lot of depth as starters Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley were amongst those that headed west to the L.A. Clippers. Regardless, Griffin is arguably one of the better all-around players in the league (particularly at his position) and will need to be treated accordingly by a Hornets team looking for another key win.