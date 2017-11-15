Key Matchup vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Dwight Howard vs. Kevin Love

The Charlotte Hornets will be back at Spectrum Center for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday night as they look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At age 31, Dwight Howard continues to provide an important rebounding and defensive presence for the Hornets in his first season with the team. The former first overall pick is currently averaging 14.4 points, 13.2 rebounds (fourth in the NBA) and 1.3 blocks while also leading Charlotte in screen assists (3.4; 13th in the NBA) and contested shots (8.4) per game.

With Tristan Thompson injured (calf), Kevin Love recently moved over to Cleveland’s center position and has been thriving for the reigning Eastern Conference champions. In his last four appearances, Love is averaging 21.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting (40.0 percent from three-point range), 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The UCLA product has reinvented himself as a range shooter ever since joining the Cavaliers four summers ago. With the majority of Cleveland’s rotation also respectable three-point threats, Howard will need a big performance on the boards and also be conscious of Love drawing him away from the basket.