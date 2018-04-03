Key Matchup vs. Chicago Bulls: Malik Monk vs. Jerian Grant

The short-handed Hornets will look to snap a three-game losing streak this evening as they kick off a four-day road trip against the hometown Chicago Bulls.

Since losing backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams to season-ending shoulder surgery last month, the Hornets have gotten gradual production from rookie first-rounder Malik Monk. The Kentucky product has posted solid averages of 12.4 points and 1.6 assists in his last five games while knocking down an impressive 43.8 percent of his three-point attempts (14-of-32).

Monk’s counterpart in Chicago will be third-year pro Jerian Grant, who has been a relative bright spot this season for a rebuilding Bulls squad. The 19th overall pick in 2015 is averaging career highs in scoring (8.1 points) and rebounding (2.4) and also ranks tied for eighth in the NBA in assists off the bench this season as well (3.7; minimum 40 games played).

While the Hornets will be thin at the forward position without Treveon Graham (concussion) and Dwayne Bacon (ankle) in action, the Bulls’ backcourt won’t have Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) or Antonio Blakeney (wrist). Expect Monk to get plenty of run and hopefully take advantage of a depleted Chicago guard rotation tonight at the United Center.