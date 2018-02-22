Key Matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets: Treveon Graham vs. Joe Harris

The Hornets will look to kick off their post-All-Star Break schedule with a home victory as they take on the Brooklyn Nets for the first of three meetings this season on Thursday night.

With a multitude of talented scorers on the Brooklyn bench, look for defensive-minded forward Treveon Graham to play a big role for the Hornets in this game. The third-year pro is averaging 6.8 points on 52.9 percent shooting and 2.1 rebounds over his last eight outings, while also recording at least one assist in a career-high nine-straight games as well.

The former VCU Ram could spend a lot of time on Joe Harris, who played college basketball just down the road from Graham at Virginia. Now in his fourth overall NBA season, Harris is putting up career highs in scoring (10.5 points), field-goal percentage (47.3 percent), three-point percentage (39.8 percent), rebounding (3.4) and assists (1.5) this year for the Nets.

Harris has quietly been one of the most efficient shooting guards in the league this season and has developed into a solid weapon for the NBA's sixth-fastest team in terms of pace (101.02 possessions per 48 minutes). Graham and the rest of the Charlotte wings should be plenty busy on the perimeter when these teams collide tonight at Spectrum Center.