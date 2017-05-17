Kemba Walker Injury Update

May 17, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Kemba Walker underwent a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Typical recovery time for Walker’s procedure is approximately six weeks.

In his sixth season in Charlotte, Walker appeared in 79 games averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game. Walker was named to 2017 Eastern Conference All-Star team, the first NBA All-Star appearance of his six-year career. The University of Connecticut product has appeared in 443 career games (398 starts) for Charlotte averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.9 minutes per game. Walker was selected by Charlotte with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.