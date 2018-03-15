Howard Leads Hornets to Season Sweep of Hawks

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

A pair of runs sandwiched around halftime keyed the Hornets to a second win in three games as they knocked off the Hawks, 129-117, on Thursday, March 15, in Atlanta. The visitors got a huge 33-point night from Dwight Howard and a sensational 16-assist performance from Nic Batum as they pulled off a season sweep of the Hawks for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

Turning Point

Charlotte used a 19-4 run between the first and second half to open up a 72-56 lead with 9:09 remaining on the third quarter clock. The Hornets eventually entered the fourth with an 18-point advantage thanks to a combined 23 points from Dwight Howard and Marvin Williams in the frame as they cruised to an easy road victory in Atlanta.

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Dwight Howard gear here)

Dwight Howard dominated with a season-high 33 points and game-high marks in rebounds (12), steals (2) and blocks (2) in the victory. Howard is the first Charlotte player with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a game since Jan. 30, 2010 (Gerald Wallace).

Hawks Player of the Game

Taurean Prince tallied team highs in scoring (22 points) and rebounding (10) to go along with six assists in the loss. Prince has now scored 20-or-more points in a career-high-extending three-consecutive games for Atlanta.

Game Notes

Nic Batum racked up 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists for his 5th-career triple double with the Hornets, tying him with Larry Johnson for the second-highest total in team history. His 16 assists are also the most ever by any Charlotte player in a triple-double as well… Kemba Walker added 24 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while also knocking down his 200th three-point field goal of the season (most in the Eastern Conference)… Marvin Williams recorded 17 points, three rebounds and three assists… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Frank Kaminsky and Jeremy Lamb all scored 11 points apiece… Charlotte shot 17-of-33 from three-point range (51.5 percent), while the Hawks were 16-of-36 from long distance (44.4 percent)… Cody Zeller missed his third-straight game for the Hornets (left knee soreness)… This is Charlotte’s second season-series sweep of Atlanta in franchise history.

Quote of the Night

“I liked the energy. I liked the purpose of play and for the most part, our defense was good. There at the end, you get up by 15 or 18, it’s a hard time. We got a little sloppy and [Taurean] Prince got going there, but we did a lot of good things.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford.

Next Up



