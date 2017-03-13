Hornets Welcoming Bulls, Possible Kaminsky Return

Matt Rochinski and Sam Perley of hornets.com will be following the Hornets throughout 2016-17 NBA season and keeping fans up to date through the Buzz Words | Hornets Notebook. Keep checking back to see what the latest is as the season unfolds.

By Sam Perley, hornets.com | Monday, March 13, 11:58 a.m.

An important and potential season-series-clinching victory is on the line Monday night as the Charlotte Hornets will close out a three-game homestand against the visiting Chicago Bulls. Coming off a tough overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, the Hornets could get a nice boost with the possible return of Frank Kaminsky, who has missed Charlotte’s last five games with a shoulder injury. The second-year forward had averaged 17.9 points on 43.7 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his last 12 appearances before going down on March 2 in Phoenix.

“I’ve had a couple small [injuries] throughout [my basketball career]. I’m lucky I’ve never had anything too serious,” said Kaminsky after team shootaround on Monday morning. “I was going a bit stir-crazy there not being able to play. Just walking around my apartment on gamedays not knowing what to do. So, I’m excited to go back out there and play.”

Chicago enters tonight’s matchup in a bit of a tailspin, currently on a season-high five-game losing streak. Three-time All-Star and NBA All-Defensive Second Team honoree Jimmy Butler has kept the Bulls afloat this season though as they currently sit in 10th place and 1.5 games back of eighth in the Eastern Conference.

“Obviously, it starts with [Dwyane] Wade and [Jimmy] Butler. I think those two are key to their team and also rebounding. [Chicago] is big and they’re good on the offensive boards and defensive boards. To be able to control the glass and kind of limit those two [factors], they’re easy points and I think that’ll put us in a good spot,” said Brian Roberts.

With Chicago currently ranked seventh in the league in opponent scoring (103.3 points) and third in total rebounding (46.1), the Hornets will need some big performances offensively and on the glass if they want to tally a fifth-straight home win over Chicago on Monday night.