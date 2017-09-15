Hornets Unveil Statement Uniform For 2017-18 Season

More Coverage: Uniform Gallery | Behind-the-Scenes Nike Event Gallery | Statement Uniform Highlight Video

September 15, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets tonight unveiled their purple Statement Edition uniforms for the 2017-18 season at the Nike Innovation Summit in Culver City, California. Like the previously released white Association, teal Icon and Classic Editions, the uniform features the logo of Nike’s Jordan Brand. The Statement Edition is the fourth of five uniforms that will comprise the Uniform Collection worn this season by the Hornets, who are the only team in U.S. professional sports to have the iconic Jumpman logo on its uniforms.

“We are pleased to share with our fans the fourth piece of our Hornets Uniform Collection for the 2017-18 season,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We look forward to seeing our players wearing these new uniforms as they represent our team, our city and our owner on the court.”

Along with the addition of the Jordan Brand logo, the primary change fans will notice from the previous purple uniforms are that the word “Charlotte” now appears on the chest of the jersey and the tone-on-tone lettering on the shorts says “Hornets,” reversing the prior design.

The third of four core team uniforms, the Statement Edition is inspired by teams’ desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court. Nike’s designers worked with the teams and the brand’s roster of athletes to create new and updated uniforms for this third edition.

The Statement Edition uniform follows the earlier unveiling of the Association and Icon Edition uniforms. As previously announced, the home teams will determine which uniforms to wear at their games. The fourth team edition will be released later this year.

Like the other new uniforms, the Statement Edition uniform is built on a refined version of the Nike Aeroswift basketball chassis. The new chassis includes modifications to the armholes, back shoulder, seams and hemlines, as well as a material that remove moisture 30-percent faster than previous NBA uniforms.

The Statement jersey is expected to be available at retail in late November.