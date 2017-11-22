Hornets Thankful for 3rd-Staight Win Heading into Holiday

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

Result

Jeremy Lamb filled the stat sheet with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots and Dwight Howard notched his third-straight double (26 points, 13 rebounds) as the Hornets rallied from a late fourth-quarter deficit to come away with a 129-124 overtime win over Washington on Nov. 22 at Spectrum Center. The victory sends Charlotte into Thanksgiving on a three-game winning streak and improved its record to 7-2 this season on its home court.

Turning Point

In a game filled with turning points - including a 12-3 run to close regulation and Dwight Howard’s game-saving block of Bradley Beal on the left baseline on the final play of regulation - it was one possession up and down the court that would prove critical for the Hornets in overtime and lead them to the win. After Kemba Walker’s clutch three early in OT to give Charlotte a 119-116 lead, Jeremy Lamb took over on both end of the court. First he appeared seemingly out of nowhere to block Markieff Morris’ drive on the right baseline and was able to track down the ball himself. Lamb then led the break, driving past Marcin Gortat down the left side and was able to lay in the underhanded layup to give Charlotte a two-possession advantage, 121-116, with 2:50 remaining in the extra session. The Hornets would not give up the lead the rest of overtime on their way to a third-straight win.

Hornets Player of the Game

Jeremy Lamb continues to impress for the Hornets and may have played his best game of the season, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 37 minutes of play. Lamb came off the bench in the first half and started the second half and OT for the injured Nic Batum (left elbow contusion). It was Lamb’s 13th game with 15+ points this season and his career-high fourth game this season with 20+ points. It was also Lamb’s fourth career game with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists - three of which have come this season. He also tied his season high with three treys (done four times this season).

Wizards Player of the Game

John Wall scored a game-high 31 points and handed out 11 assists to record his sixth double-double of the season. Wall also added one steal and one block in 41 minutes of action.

Game Notes

Dwight Howard had a team-high 26 points to go with 13 rebounds, giving him his third-straight double-double and ninth of the season. He become the first Charlotte player with consecutive 20+ point, 10+ rebound games since Al Jefferson did so on March 25-27 of 2015… Kemba Walker scored 24 points, handed out five assists and grabbed five boards. It marked his 12th game with 20+ points this season… Marvin Williams had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists… Charlotte’s bench outscored Washington, 53-37… The Wizards outscored the Hornets 28-18 in the paint in the first half but the Hornets held a 34-24 advantage in the second half and overtime as the teams ended tied, 52-52.

Quote of the Night

“Jeremy (Lamb) was terrific. He made the biggest play of the game at plus three with a blocked shot and then the coast-to-coast drive… He’s worked hard. He’s paid his dues. He’s watched good players. He feels like this is his time to play well. He’s in a good place. He’s delivering, that’s what he’s doing.” - Head Coach Steve Clifford on Dwight Howard

Next Up

The Hornets head to Cleveland for an 8 p.m. tip on Friday against the Cavaliers. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast and NBA TV or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.