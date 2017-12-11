Hornets Tally Much-Needed Win in OKC

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

The Charlotte Hornets used a big third-quarter showing to finally snag an elusive road victory as they knocked off the hometown Thunder, 116-103, on Monday, Dec. 11 in Oklahoma City. Dwight Howard led six Charlotte players in double figures with a team-high 23 points as the Hornets notched a franchise-record-tying third-consecutive victory against the Oklahoma City organization.

Turning Point

With the halftime score knotted at 52 points apiece, the Hornets erupted in the third quarter by outscoring the Thunder, 40-22, to open up an 18-point lead heading into the fourth. Marvin Williams scored a team-high 13 points in the frame as Charlotte registered its second-highest third-quarter point total on the road in franchise history (42 at Sacramento; Jan. 25, 2016).

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Dwight Howard gear here)

Dwight Howard recorded team-high marks across the board in scoring (23 points on 9-of-13 shooting) rebounding (7) and blocks (2) in the victory. Howard has now scored 20-or-more points in a season-high-tying three-consecutive games for Charlotte.

Thunder Player of the Game

Russell Westbrook racked up a game-high 30 points on 10-of-22 shooting, four rebounds and team-high totals in both assists (7) and steals (3) in the loss. The former UCLA Bruin has now scored at least 30 points in three of his last four appearances and six times overall this season.

Game Notes

Kemba Walker finished with 19 points, three rebounds and a game-high nine assists… Marvin Williams had a season-high 18 points (4-of-5 from three-point range) to go along with a team-high-tying seven rebounds and two assists… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist chipped in 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and a season-high four steals… Jeremy Lamb (14 points) and Treveon Graham (career-high-tying 12 points; career-high three three-point field goals) also scored in double figures for Charlotte… The Hornets shot 53.1 percent from the field, which included a 13-of-25 mark from three-point range (52.0 percent)… Charlotte scored 23 points off 15 Oklahoma City turnovers while the Thunder managed 16 points on 15 giveaways by the Hornets… Nicolas Batum (left elbow soreness) did not play for Charlotte.

Quote of the Night

“We’ve been struggling on the road. We’ve been struggling overall, but we got a lot of fighters in that locker room. Things haven’t been going the way we’ve wanted them to be going, but we’re sticking together, we’re continuing to fight and we really got a big-time win against a great OKC team.” – Hornets forward Marvin Williams

Next Up

The Hornets finish their two-game road trip against the Rockets starting at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 in Houston. The game can be seen on ESPN.