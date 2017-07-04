Hornets Tally Holiday Win over Thunder

Postgame Highlights: Game Highlights | Treveon Graham | Dwayne Bacon | Photo Gallery

Postgame Interviews: Stephen Silas | Treveon Graham | Dwayne Bacon

Turning Point: Down 23-16 at the end of the first 10 minutes, Charlotte knocked down 11-of-20 shots in the second quarter (55.0 percent) to help build a nine-point advantage heading into halftime. The Hornets, who held Oklahoma City to just 25.0 percent shooting in the frame, eventually stretched the lead to 20 points in the second half, sending the Thunder to its first loss of the competition

Hornets Player of the Game: Treveon Graham put up a game-high 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting (3-of-4 from three-point range), a team-high eight rebounds and two steals in the victory. Graham has now increased his scoring output in each of Charlotte’s three appearances so far in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.

Thunder Player of the Game: Vincent Hunter notched a team-high 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, a game-high 10 rebounds and a game-high-tying two blocks in the loss. The former UTEP Miner is now averaging 16.3 points through Oklahoma City’s first three games of the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.

Game Notes: Dwayne Bacon finished with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, two rebounds, two assists and a game-high-tying three steals… Kris Joseph added 12 points and four rebounds… Anthony Gill, Johnny O’Bryant and Tyrell Corbin all chipped in nine points apiece… The Hornets scored 26 points off 16 Oklahoma City turnovers while the Thunder turned 12 Charlotte giveaways into 16 points… Both Charlotte (10-of-25) and Oklahoma City (8-of-20) shot 40.0 percent from three-point range… The Hornets outscored the Thunder in second-chance points, 18-10.

Quote of the Day: “[Dwayne Bacon] is a versatile offensive player. He has a lot to his game: catch-and-shoot, play off the dribble, play pick-and-roll. He’s aggressive when he gets [the ball] and really likes to score, which can be a skill. We’re excited to see what he can do as we go through this.” – Hornets Summer League Head Coach Stephen Silas.

Next Up: The Hornets continue Summer League play against the Detroit Pistons starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 in Orlando, FL. The game can be seen on NBATV and also followed along on the ESPN app.