Hornets Start Hot, Hold Off Suns

Result

A big first quarter and a strong finish led to a crucial victory for the Hornets as they knocked off the visiting Phoenix Suns, 120-106, on Sunday, March 26 in Charlotte. In a rare matinee affair, the Hornets built up a 25-point advantage by the midway point of the third quarter and then withstood a late Phoenix rally to notch their fourth win in five games and send the Suns to their eighth-straight loss. Kemba Walker led six Hornets players in double figures with a game-high 31 points, becoming the second player in franchise history to score 30+ points in 40-or-more career games (Glen Rice - 54).

Turning Point

After the Suns trimmed a game-high 25-point second-half deficit down to just four by the 4:36 mark of the fourth quarter, the Hornets uncorked a crippling 13-0 run to go up, 118-101, with a little more than a minute remaining in the game. Charlotte had begun the fourth quarter with an 18-point advantage before the Suns rolled off a 21-7 stretch to cut the lead down to just a two-possession game.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker racked up a game-high 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting (4-of-9 from three-point range), four rebounds and nine assists in the victory. This is the 50th game of the year for Walker with 20-or-more points, which is tied for the third-highest single-season total in franchise history (Jason Richardson; 2007-08).

Suns Player of the Game

T.J. Warren tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a game-high-tying four steals in the loss. This is the first time that the Durham, N.C. native has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game since entering the league at the start of the 2014-15 NBA season.

Game Notes

Marvin Williams finished with 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting (career-high-tying 5-of-6 from three-point range), a team-high-tying seven rebounds and two assists… Nicolas Batum tallied 18 points, six rebounds and a game-high 10 assists for his team-leading 15th double-double of the season… Cody Zeller added 16 points, a team-high-tying seven rebounds and a season-high-tying four steals… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14 points) and Frank Kaminsky (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Hornets… Charlotte scored 21 points off 12 Phoenix turnovers, 15 of which occurred in the first quarter… This is the second wire-to-wire win of the season for the Hornets (March 10 vs. Orlando)… The Hornets knocked down 22-of-24 free-throw attempts (91.7 percent).

Quote of the Night

“So, at this time of year, obviously, especially in this situation, the whole idea is just to win the game. We won the game. We had good readiness. Our starters played good and we made the plays we needed to at the end of the game. It’s a win and now, hopefully we need some help, hopefully some teams will lose and we’ll come back Tuesday against Milwaukee and try again.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.